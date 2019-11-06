2,500 Sikh pilgrims from India reaches Pakistan

Around 2,500 Sikh pilgrims from India arrived Pakistan to attend the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji.The Indian pilgrims arrived Pakistan on Tuesday.

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) chairman Dr Amir Ahmad, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) Pardhan Sardar Satwant Singh, Deputy Secretary Imran Gondal, Sikh leaders and ETPB officials accorded a warm welcome to the pilgrims at the Wagah border.

Soon after their arrival, the pilgrims left for the birthplace of Baba Guru Nanak in Nankana Sahib, where the main ceremony will be held on November 12. Pakistan Prime Minister Khan will inaugurate the Kartarpur Corridor on November 9.

“We came to Pakistan with a message of love and brotherhood. We pray for the development and prosperity of the sacred land of our Guru”, said the Indian pilgrims.

The Pakistan authorities made it clear that the Sikh pilgrims would be provided special facilities, including accommodation, medical and foolproof security, during their stay in Pakistan.