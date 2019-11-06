Congress MLAs ask Sonia Gandhi to change their leader

Congress MLAs wrote to party president Sonia Gandhi asking her to change the leader of opposition in the state assembly, Debabrata Saikia.The move came a day after former chief minister Tarun Gogoi met Gandhi in New Delhi leading to speculations that the party’s state unit president Ripun Bora could also be replaced.

In the bye-elections to the four assembly seats in the state last month, the Congress failed to win any and even lost the Jania seat, which it held earlier to the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF). The ruling BJP retained the other three seats.

The Congress now has 24 lawmakers in the 126 member House against the BJP’s 61.

In their letter to Gandhi, the MLAs blamed Saikia for failing to make ‘scathing attack’ on the ruling party during assembly sessions and sought his removal so that the party fares well in the 2021 assembly polls.

‘Our CLP leader Debabrata Saikia is neither vocal nor does he remain alert in the assembly. He is timid and his voice is hardly heard. Consequently, we have missed many vital issues in the assembly,’ the letter stated.