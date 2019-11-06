Lovers caught hugging, smooching on Delhi metro: Video

The new generation lovers are not at all hesitate to do romance in public places. The new generation lovers express their love by kissing and hugging and they are not worried about the onlookers who watch their private moments.

Now a video of a couple having romance publically on Delhi Metro has been spreading on social media like a wildfire.

In the video a young couple supposed to be lovers were seen hugging and smooching on a metro train coach.

The video has been getting mixed opinion form the social media. Some of the people has come forward criticizing the person who caught the video and sharing it on social media as it is a intrusion to other’s privacy.