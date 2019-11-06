Onion price crosses Rs 100 per kg

Onion prices which have been rising for weeks now have crossed the psychological mark of Rs 100 a kg in Delhi.Despite various measures having been put in place by the Central government, onion prices have been on fire and imports are now being made to cool down the retail level spike.

In the light of public concern over high prices of onions in the market, the Ministry of Agriculture today decided to allow relaxation from the condition of fumigation and endorsement on PSC as per the Plant Quarantine Order, 2003 for onion imports up to November 30.

The Agriculture Ministry said that conditions to be met are that such consignments of imported onions which arrive in Indian port without fumigation and endorsement to that effect on the PSC, would be fumigated in India by the importer through an accredited treatment provider.