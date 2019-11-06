Panchkula violence case : court grants bail to Honeypreet Insan

Honeypreet Insan, the ‘adopted daughter’ of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, was granted bail in a case related to violence in Haryana’s Panchkula in 2017.

Earlier on November 2, a local court in Panchkula dropped sedition charges against Honeypreet and 35 other accused in the Panchkula violence case.Honeypreet, Aditya Insan and Pawan Insan were booked by the police on charges of sedition, inciting violence and being involved in a conspiracy to help the Dera chief escape after his conviction by a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on August 25, 2017, on two counts of rape of female disciples in 1999.

The woman — who has been claiming to be Ram Rahim’s “adopted daughter” — starred as the main heroine in five films that he directed, produced and acted in over a period of three years.

Ram Rahim has been sentenced to 20 years rigorous imprisonment with a fine of over Rs 30 lakh.