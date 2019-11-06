Social media slams Ranu Mondal for misbehaving to fan : Video

Social media has come forward criticizing Ranu Mondal, who become to fame with the help of social media. Ranu mondal become a overnight success after a video of her singing at railway station become viral.

Ranu Mondal has been mocked by netizens for being rude to a fan. Ranu was caught on camera scolding a woman who tapped her on the shoulder, asking for a selfie.

The video shows Ranu being approached by a woman, who taps her on the shoulder. Ranu turns around and confronts the woman, and can be heard asking in Hindi, “Yeh kya hota hai? (What is this),” miming a tap on the shoulder.

The social media users has opiniones that Ranu disrespectful towards the woman, who had invaded her personal space. “Don’t touch me I’m famous,” one person wrote sarcastically on Twitter.

Ranu became internet famous after a video of her singing a Lata Mangeshkar song went viral. She was soon signed by composer Himesh Reshammiya, under whom she performed a couple of songs.

Really sad we all twitterati supp her when her station vala video came see her behaviour after becoming celebrity

Such insult of any fan is pathetic #RanuMondal @singh_harmeet84 https://t.co/8rQHcEijau — Nandini Idnani (@idnani_nandini) November 4, 2019