UAPA Arrest: Court announces its verdict on bail application of CPM activists

The bail application of two CPM activists who were arrested on UAPA charges were rejected by the court. The Kozhikode Sessions Court has declined the bail application on today.

The police has claimed that they had collected incriminating evidences against the accused to establish their links with Maoists.

Alan Suhaib and Taha Faisal were arrested by police under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for their alleged links with banned CPI (Maoist). Both were members of ruling CPM. Alan Suhaib aged 19 is a law student and Taha aged 25 is a journalism student.

The arrest midst of the encounter in Attappadi against Maoists in which 4 Maoists were killed has aroused widespread criticism against CPM.