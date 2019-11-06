You can be a ‘Sex king’ with the help of these food items !

It is usual that men always try various things to boost their stamina during the sex. Many times men takes medicines like Viagra and some other. Many goes behind fake claims to increase their stamina and energy.

But there is simple and harmless way to increase your vigour and energy. And that too just include in your daily food.

These foods are the substitutes of these medicines and whose intake don’t create problem in the body.

Garlic: Nitric oxide synthase present in it helps in increasing the your sex ability.

Ginseng: It increases the stamina in both males and females.

Watermelon: It is the natural Viagra as there are many healthy elements are present.

Lemon: Its juice helps in making the sex life interesting.