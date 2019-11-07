Congress workers wear onion garlands in protest against rising onion prices : Watch Video

Congress workers on Thursday protested against the state government over the issue of increasing onion prices by wearing garlands made of onions at the streets of the Delhi Secretariat, stated news agency ANI on Thursday.Attributing the price rise in onions to demand and supply gap, Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan on Wednesday assured relief by the end of November since the crop got destroyed in the rains and floods, stated news agency ANI.

Due to the shortage of supplies and rise in onion price, the Consumer Affairs Ministry had on Tuesday noted that the government will act as a facilitator for the smooth import of onions, during an inter-ministerial committee meeting. Further, it encouraged meetings with traders which explains the steps to avail supplies in the region and advised the officials concerned to be wary of traders who benefit from profiteering and speculative pricing.