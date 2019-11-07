Kartarpur Corridor inauguration : Govt allows Navjot Sidhu to visit Pakistan

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has been given permission to attend the Kartarpur corridor inauguration, government sources said on Thursday, 7 November.

This comes after he wrote multiple letters to Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar requesting permission to attend the inauguration over the last two weeks.

“Despite repeated reminders, you haven’t responded to whether or not the government has granted me permission to go to Pakistan for the inauguration,” said Sidhu in his fresh letter, earlier on 7 November.