New island formed after volcanic eruption

A new island was formed after a volcanic eruption. The new island was formed in the Tongan archipelago on Thursday. The underwater volcanic eruption also sunk an existing island.

The Tongan Geological Service, Taaniela Kula informed that the new island named Lateiki island is estimated to be about 100 meter wide and 400 meter long and is situated 120 meter near the submerged island. The new island lies between Kao and Late in the Pacific kingdom’s northern ha’apai group of island.

The pacific country is prone to volcanic eruption and earthquakes. The upheaval followed and 18-day undersea volcanic eruption.

In 2014 an underwater volcanic eruption has created another island and now it is a home to birds and plants. Tonga lies in the area known as ‘Ring of fire’ which is an area of frequent seismic activity in the Pacific Ocean and is responsible for about 90% of world’s earthquakes.