Social media trolls actress for abusing a 4-year-old child who called her ‘Aunty’

Social media come forward slamming Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker for using abusive language against a four-year-old kid. In a television show the actress who is known for her political stands has used abusive language and referred the kid as “chu**ya” and “Kameena”. She made this controversial statement on Abish Mathew’s talk show ‘Son Of Abish’.

The actress said that she uttered these words during a shooting for an advertisement for a soap in which the kid was her co-star. She acted in the ad film on her earlier days in the entertainment industry. The actress claimed that she used the foul-mouthed words in her mind and not in real life.

This was revealed after a video that became viral shows Swara using abusive language. As the video became viral twitteratis started taking a dig on the actress on social media for using inappropriate words on child. The hashtag #Swara_aunty has been trending on the hotlist of topics.

A NGO named’ Legal Rights Protection Forum’, has lodged a complaint with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights demanding stern action to be taken against the actoress.

