Trade unions call for nationwide general strike

The central trade unions in the country has declared a nationwide general strike. The coordination committee of central trade unions have called for strike protesting against the anti-people, anti-national and anti-worker policies of the union government.

The meeting was attended by 10 central trade unions. INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, UTUC has unitedly declared the strike.

All central trade union except BMS had announced for the strike. The unions claimed that they are announcing the strike against the anti-worker policies of the union government including the privatization of the public sector companies.

The central trade unions supported by left, Congress and other opposition parties has called the nationwide general strike on January 8, 2020.