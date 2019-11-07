Woman give birth to quadruplets

An Arab woman in Ajman had gave birth to four children. The quadruplets – three girls and a boy – were born at Khalifa Hospital. The mother and the kids are in good health.

The woman delivered the babies through a successful caesarean operation. The kids are weighing between 1,300 and 1,500 grams. The newborn kids and their mother will stay in the hospital for a few weeks.

Quadruplets:

Quadruplets are rarer than twins or triplets. There are only a few thousand births were recorded worldwide. But now a days quadruplet births are becoming more common.

Quadruplets can be fraternal (multizygotic), identical (monozygotic) or a combination of both. Multizygotic quadruplets occur from four unique egg/sperm combinations while monozygotic multiples are the result of a fertilised egg that splits into two or more embryos. It is possible for a split to occur more than once, producing monozygotic quadruplets. Fully monozygotic quadruplets are considered rare, representing only one in about 13 million pregnancies.