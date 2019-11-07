Woman with two names, two IDs, two jobs and two husbands gets jail term

An Arab woman from Kuwait has been sentenced to seven years in prison for having two different Kuwaiti IDs with two different names. A criminal court in Kuwait has sentenced the woman, who committed a first-of-its-type crime, to seven years imprisonment with labour.

The woman was also married to two different husbands and was working in two different positions in different jobs.

The woman was receiving two different social allowances, and also was able to get two different housing loans using her two identities.