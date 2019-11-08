“Attempts are being made to paint me with BJP colour”: Rajinikanth slams at BJP

Giving a shock to BJP Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth has come criticizing BJP for trying to saffronize him.

Rajinikanth on Friday said the BJP has not invited him to join the party, but insisted efforts were being made to paint him with “saffron”.

“No offer has been made (from BJP to join the party).. definitely not. Attempts are being made to paint me with BJP colour.. trying to paint me with saffron like Thiruvalluvar was done with.. Neither Thiruvalluvar nor me will get trapped,” the veteran star said referring to the recent controversy surrounding the Tamil saint-poet.

Rajinikanth was replying to the question about senior BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan’s recent meeting with him and the former’s repeated assertions that the actor should join the party.