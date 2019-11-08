Ayodhya Case:Supreme Court to deliver verdict tomorrow

The Supreme Court will deliver its highly-anticipated verdict in the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya on Saturday. The court is likely to pronounce its judgement at 10:30 am.

A five-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, had reserved the judgement on October 16 after a marathon hearing of 40 days.

Supreme Court to deliver verdict on Ayodhya matter tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/mfb3hzTNSq — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2019

Ayodhya has turned into a fortress ahead of the crucial judgement, with the Centre deploying more than 4000 paramilitary forces. The government is also said to have decided to deploy two helicopters as a standby as a part of the security arrangements. According to reports, 20 jails temporary jails have also been set up, while close to rapid reaction force (RRF) will be on vigil at 78 places.