Chief Minister orders Excise Department to reduce numbers of bars

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the Excise Department to reduce numbers of bars in Andhra Pradesh, the government said on Thursday.

At a review meeting held on government revenue, Jagan Reddy directed the officials to reduce the number of bars in the state.

He also asked the officials to ensure that alcohol is served to the customer in bars between 11 am and 10 pm, starting January 1.”He ordered to prepare a set of guidelines for the same and also asked to draft a procedure to collect the pending taxes,” an official release said.The official told the Chief Minister that amount collected through commercial taxes till October this year have been raised by 0.14 per cent compared to the same period in the last year.

The commercial tax collected up to October last year was Rs. 24,947 crore, while revenue up to October this year was Rs. 24,982 crore.Excise department saw an 8.91 per cent decline in the revenue. The department has seen Rs. 4,043.72 crore income in the same period last year, and this year the revenue was Rs. 3,683.25 crore.