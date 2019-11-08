Disha Patani is all praises for Salman Khan; Here’s what she has to say

Bollywood actress Disha Patani has come with praising Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The actress who has earlier worked with Salman Khan in ‘Bharat’ is now started the shooting schedules of ‘Radhe’ in which Salman Khan is the hero.

In ‘Radhe’ the actress is sharing the screen with Salman Khan for the second time after Bharat.

“There’s too much in there for me to choose one to be honest. Salman sir is one of the most humble and kind people I’ve ever come across. There’s this aura about him that makes you feel comfortable around him even though he’s one of the biggest superstars in India. Watching him work is nothing short of inspiring. So to sum up, I can’t decide on any one specific thing!” said Disha Patani.

On the work front, Disha Patani will be seen in ‘Malang’ and Ekta Kapoor’s next ‘KTina’ and this latest and big announcement ‘Radhe’.