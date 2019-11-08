Global Village in Dubai announces changes

The Global Village in Dubai Dubai’s has announced some changes to its programme. The changes were announced ahead of the holiday marking Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)’s birthday.

“We extend our heartiest congratulations on the anniversary of Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday. To mark this auspicious occasion, all music and shows at Global Village will be suspended today until tomorrow, Saturday 6 pm,” informed the Park management on Twitter.

We extend our heartiest congratulations on the anniversary of Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday. To mark this auspicious occasion, all music and shows at Global Village will be suspended today until tomorrow, Saturday 6 pm pic.twitter.com/sZ63uUCMcJ — Global Village ?????? ???????? (@GlobalVillageAE) November 8, 2019

A holiday will be observed on November 9, Saturday for the birth anniversary of the Prophet.