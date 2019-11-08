Indian Super League: Goalless draw for Kerala Blasters

In football, the Kerala Blasters against Odisha FC match ended in a goalless draw in Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.
The match ended in the goalless draw after Sahal Abdul Samad was denied a penalty in the first half and Dorronsoro pulled off a massive save to keep out Rahul KP’s shot.
Both sides could have won this one but given that Sahal’s penalty shootout was a clear-cut opportunity, the home team should have got more out of this game. Odisha, who weren’t at the best, will be happy to take a point from their fourth straight away game.
By this draw Blasters rised to 6th place in the point table. Kerala Blasters had four points from four matches. Odisha FC which has four points from four matches is in the 5th position.
