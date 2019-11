Pakistan has invited spiritual preacher Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to the inaugural ceremony of Kartarpur Sahib corridor, ANI reported. The corridor will open tomorrow, and will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Indian side.

Govt of Pakistan has invited Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to the inaugural ceremony of the #Kartarpur Sahib Corridor. The Corridor is set to open tomorrow, November 9th. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/dfRwTa9APl — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2019