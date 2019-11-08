Kaun Banega Crorepati  : Sony TV apologises for disrespecting Chhatrapati Shivaji

Sony TV has issued an apology and even carried a scroll to express their regret while KBC 11 was being aired on Thursday. “There was an inaccurate reference to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj during Wednesday’s KBC episode, due to inadvertence. We deeply regret the same and being mindful of the sentiments of our viewers have carried a scroll expressing regret during our episode yesterday. #KBC11,” tweeted Sony TV.

One Twitter user wrote, “#Boycott_KBC_SonyTv The greatest warrior in Indian history, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, whose name was named all Islamic invaders with great respect. Aurangzeb himself called Shivaji Maharaj the lion of the south, You are insulting those who reestablished Hindu Swaraj in India.”

While another Twitter user wrote that this was painful. “#Boycott_KBC_SonyTv This is painful…. and shameful too. This is what we are lacking, Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj did so much and we cant even respect his work, what coming generation going to learn from this?” (sic)

This is painful…. and shameful too. This is what we are lacking, Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj did so much and we cant even respect his work , what coming generation going to learn from this?