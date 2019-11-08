Radhika Apte is to make her directorial debut soon

Noted actress is all set to make her directorial debut soon. The actress is directing a short film.

The actress is marking her first directorial venture with the short film ‘Sleepwalkers’. The movie will have a thirty-minute duration and will be Radhika’s first time in the director’s’ seat.

The 30-minute film has Gulshan Devaiah and Shahana Goswami playing the lead role. . It is produced by Honey Trehan, Abhishek Chaubey and Lalit Sharma.

“It all happened suddenly. I was trying to write a short and Lalit, Honey and Abhishek very kindly decided to produce it right away. I’m learning a lot in the process and open to the outcome”, said the actress.