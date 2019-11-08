Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty falls down

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices has slipped down today. The domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has ended in red. Eight of 11 sector gauges compiled by National Stock Exchange ended lower.

The BSE Sensex settled down trading at 40,323 registering a loss of 330 points or 0.81%. The NSE Nifty closed trading at 11,908 registering a decline of 103 points or 0.86%.

The top gainers in the market were YES Bank, IndusInd bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank,ICICI Bank, Zee Entertainment,Eicher Motors and Tech Mahindra.

The top losers in the market were Bharati Airtel, GAIL India, UPL, Sun Pharma, Infosys, Reliance Industries, ITC, HDFC Bank, Vedanta, ONGC, Tata Consultancy Service and Hindustan Unilever.