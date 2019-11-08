Sunny Deol to attend Kartarpur corridor inauguration at Pakistan

Bollywood actor and BJP MP Sunny Deol is part of the Indian delegation to attend the inauguration of the Karatarpur corridor in Pakistan.

The corridor which will link Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab to Darbar Sahib Gurudwara at Pakistan is a long-time wish of the Indian Sikh community coming true. The Punjab, which faced the worst brunt of Indian partition had the Darbar Sahib Gurudwara Kartarpur on the other side of the border. The Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara is the holiest to Sikhs as it is located at the site where Guru Nanak Dev Ji died,[2] on 22 September 1539.

Apart from Sunny Deol, the first group of Sikh pilgrims also includes former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, and Union Ministers Hardeep Puri and Harsimrat Kaur Badal. The Congressman Navjot Singh Sidhu who also got a personal invite from Pak PM Imran Khan will go to Corridor inauguration as part of the first Indian delegate to attend the inauguration ceremony.