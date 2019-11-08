Woman found living with two corpses for 2 months

In a shocking incident, a woman has been found living with two dead bodies for over two months. The incident took place in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

The police has found the women named Deepa living with the dead bodies of her mother and sister after they entered the house in Adarsh Nagar colony in Ayodhya. The police breaked the house after the neighbours complained of a strong stench emanating from the house.

As per police Deepa’s father Vijendra Srivastava, a retired sub-divisional magistrate was passed away in 1990. Deepa’s sister Rupaali has also passed away a few years ago. After this Deepa, her sister Vibha and their mother Pushpa become mentally unstable and they stopped interacting with neighbours.

Pushpa and Vibha died two months ago and Deepa was living with the decomposed bodies in the house. The police has shifted Deepa to a metal asylum.