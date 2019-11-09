Ayodhya case verdict today :Supreme Court

The much-awaited judgment of Ayodhya- Babri masjid case will be delivered today at Chief Justice’s Court tomorrow at 10:30 AM.

The bench comprising of CJI Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Chandrachud, Justice Bobde, Ashok Bhushan and Abdul Nazeer will hold a special sitting to deliver the judgment. The judgment was reserved on October 16 after a marathon hearing for 40 days.

Elaborate security arrangements are done across the nation and schools and all educational institutions in UP, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi will not open on Saturday. Social media activities will be monitored keenly by the state. If required social media control will be done, said an official.