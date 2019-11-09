Ayodhya Verdict: Know more about the judges who delivered judgment

The historic verdict in the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case was was announced by a constitution bench headed by the Chief Justice of Indian Ranjan Gogoi. The constitution bench consists of five senior judges of the Supreme Court.

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, Justice SA Bobde, Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice Abdul Nazeer were the members of the bench.

CJI Ranjan Gogoi:

Ranjan Gogoi is the 46th CJI of India. He took the position from Deepak Mishra in October 2018. Gogoi was the first individual from the Northeastern states to hold the top judicial post. Gogoi hails from Assam.

Gogoi has practised in several courts during his career including the Gauhati High Court, the Punjab and Haryana High Court, following which he was elevated to the Supreme Court in April 2012. He has heard several landmark cases during his career including the one concerning the National Citizens Register (NRC). Gogoi, will retire on November 17.

Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde:

Justice S.A.Bobde will succeed Ranjan Gogoi as the next Chief Justice of India after the latter retires on November 17.

Justice Bobde had served as an additional judge in the Bombay High Court in 2000, following which he was appointed the Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court in 2002. Justice Bobde was finally elevated to the SC in April 2013.

Justice DY Chadrachud:

Born to YV Chandrachud, the longest-serving CJI of India, Justice DY Chandrachud was appointed as an SC judge in May 2016 by former president Pranab Mukherjee.

Justice Chandrachud has served in Bombay High Court, the Allahabad High Court.

Justice Ashok Bhushan:

Justice Bhushan practised as an advocate in the Allahabad High Court, following which he was elevated to the post of judge in April 2001.

He has also served in the Kerala High Court in July 2014; he also took charge as Acting Chief Justice a few months later. Justice Bhushan was finally appointed to the Supreme Court on May 13, 2016.

Justice Abdul Nazeer:

He started practising as an advocate in February 1983 and practised in the Kerala High Court for 20 years. He was later appointed as an additional judge at the court in February 2003, following which he became a permanent judge in 2004.

In February 2017, Justice Nazeer was elevated to the Supreme Court after serving as a judge in the Kerala High Court.