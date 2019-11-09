BJP mouthpiece gives ‘big salute’ to Pinarayi Vijayan

Janmabhoomi Daily, the mouthpiece of BJP Kerala State committee has given a ‘big salute’ to chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his anti-Maoist stands. An article titled ‘Big Salute to Pinarayi’ was written on the editorial page of the daily on November 9. The article was written by senior BJP leader and the editor of the daily K.Kunjikannan.

The article is written against the backdrop of Maoist hunt in Attapadi.

In the article, the Kunjikannan says that he feels that the right is on the part of the chief minister vis-à-vis Maoist hunt and this change might have happened to him because Narendra Modi government is in power in the Centre.

In the article the author says that says he is an ardent critic of the style, attitude and policies of Pinarayi. And it has been expressed too. But in Maoist hunt it seems that Pinarayi is the best. Pinarayi has come against the stand held by CPM’s national leaders.

The article written by K Kunjikannan has appeared in the column ‘Marupuram’. The write-up that begins with reference to the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s formative years also take pot-shots at the Congress and the Left government ally CPI.