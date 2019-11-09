Indian cricketer few inches away from creating new record for India

In cricket, India’s leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is just a few inches away from creating a new record for the country. The Indian leg-spinner is just one wicket away from becoming the third Indian bowler to scalp 50 T20 wickets.

If Yuzvendra Chahal succeeds in picking a wicket in the last T20 match against bangladesh he will join Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin to become the Indian bowler to pick 50 wickets from T20.

Ravichandran Ashwin 52 wickets in his name and Jasprit Bumrah has 51 wickets. Yuzvendra Chahal has 49 wickets to his name.

The third and final T20 match against bangladesh will played on Sunday at Nagpur.