India’s ‘Forex Reserve’ touches lifetime high

A data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has showed that India’s foreign exchange reserve has increased by $.3.515 billion to touch a lifetime high of $.446.098 billion in the first week of November.

The Foreign Reserve Assets (FCA) has increased by $.3.201 billion to reach at $.413.654 billion in the first week of November. The foreign currency assets which is expressed in US dollar include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like euro, pound and the yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

The gold reserve of the country increased by $.301 million to $.27.353 billion. The special drawing right of India with the International monetary Fund(IMF) increased by $2 million to $.1.443 billion.