“Muslim side would also be invited during the construction of grand Ram temple” says Hindu Mahasabha leader

The Hindu Mahasabha has welcomed the Supreme verdict on the Ayodhya issue. Swami Chakrapani, the leader of the Hindu Mahasabha has informed this. He also said that the Muslim leaders would be invited to the construction of Ram temple.

“Muslim side would also be invited during the construction of grand Ram temple at Ayodhya”, Said Swami Chakrapani.

“We all should follow the orders of the Supreme Court. The court has given the verdict in favour of Ram Lalla,” Chakrapani told media.

“We welcome the Supreme Court’s decision to give five acres of land to Muslims for construction of the mosque. We will go there when they construct the mosque. The Muslim side would also be invited during the construction of grand the Ram temple,” he said.