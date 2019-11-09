Former Pak PM Nawaz Sharif to be taken to London hospital for expert treatment on Sunday

Former Pakistan president and Pakistan Muslim League(PMLN) leader Nawaz Sharif will be moved to a London hospital for expert treatment. His brother and PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif will accompany his brother to Harley Street Clinic for the former leader’s treatment, said sources.

The Sharif brothers will leave for London on Sunday via a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight. The sources have also claimed that the Sharif family was also talking to a doctor in New York. The development comes after Nawaz Sharif acceded to doctors’ advice and family’s persuasion to go abroad for treatment, days after he was released from a hospital here. The former PM is suffering from a rare auto-immune disease, which drastically reduces his blood platelet count to dangerous levels. He also had suffered an angina attack and internal bleeding, complexities related to the syndrome.

Nawaz Sharif who is serving a jail term of seven years on two different graft cases-the Al-Azizia Steel Mills graft case and Chaudhry Sugar Mills case was granted bail for eight weeks from the court on medical grounds.