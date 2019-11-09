Read the complete judgement of the Supreme Court of India on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute

A constitution bench of the Supreme Court of India headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Saturday allowed the ownership of the 2.77 acres of disputed land in Ayodhya to the Hindus.

The court has asked the union government to form a trust for the construction of a Ram Temple. The apex court also ruled that the Muslims will get 5 acres of land at an alternative site. A five-judge bench made this verdict unanimously.

Here’s the complete text of the Supreme Court’s verdict.