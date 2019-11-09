Tourist ‘eaten by shark’ while on holiday

In a shocking incident a tourist from England was eaten by a shark during his holiday. Richard Martyn was eaten by a shark during a luxury trip to celebrate his wife’s 40th birthday while swimming in what was deemed a “safe” lagoon.

44-year-old, Richard Martyn Turner a civil servant from Edinburgh, was snorkelling by himself in waters off the Reunion Island, a French department in the Indian Ocean, where four sharks were later caught. The incident occurred on November 2 in Hermitage Lagoon, off the coast of the Reunion.

His death was confirmed by judicial sources days after his severed hand and forearm were found in the stomach of a tiger shark, which was at least 13-ft long. His wife identified his remains through his wedding ring.

DNA tests were also being carried out on the other remains found inside the tiger shark to confirm that they belong to Turner. The other three sharks will also have their stomach contents examined.

The Hermitage Lagoon is known for its calm, shallow waters of less than 6ft and its dense coral reef, which serves as a barrier that helps keep sharks out.