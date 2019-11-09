Two airlines withdrew Boeing 737 Max from operation

Two airlines operating in the USA has decided to withdrew Boeing 737 Max from their schedule. The American Airlines and Southwest Airlines has announced their decision to ground the Boeing 737 Max till March 2020.

Southwest Airlines has informed on Friday that it will ground the Boeing 737 Max planes until March 6 and American Airlines has informed that it will ground the planes until march 5.

Boeing 737 Max planes were globally grounded after crashes of two Boeing 737 Max flights. The Lion Air flight crashed in October 2018 and Ethiopian Airlines flight crashed in March 2019.

The accidents plunged the Boeing company into a crisis, with the wide ban on the planes interrupting deliveries of Max 737s as well as the operations of numerous airlines.