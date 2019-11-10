Climate change law unanimously passed in New Zealand Parliament

PM Jacinda Ardern’s historic Climate legislation law, envisaging a Zero Carbon footprint by 2050 was passed unanimously by the New Zealand Parliament. The law binds New Zealand for its commitment to abide by the Paris climate accords.

The center-right opposition National Party gave support late in the day, despite none of its proposed amendments being accepted. The bill passed 119 votes to one. Climate change minister James Shaw met and negotiated with the party for close to a year on the bill. The law will set up an independent climate change commission to advise governments on how to meet targets set in law by the bill. The targets are intended to cap global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius by 2050.“We’ve led the world before in nuclear disarmament and in votes for women, now we are leading again.” Shaw said.

"Undeniably, our sea levels are rising, and undeniably, we are experiencing extreme weather events — increasingly so. "Undeniably, the science tells us the impact there will be on flora and fauna, and yes also the spread of diseases in areas where we haven't previously seen them. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

New Zealand, the Island country is being applauded by climate activists and environmental activists all around the world.