‘No women entry at Sabarimala’, says Vellappally Natesan

Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP) general secretary Vellappally Natesan has made it cleared that nobody should use Sabarimala for political gain. He also said that till the Supreme Court gives its verdict on review petition must must not allowed to enter the temple.

” Sabarimala is not a subject to use for political gain or benefit. Devotees must have the freedom to go there. Till the Supreme court announces its verdict either allowing women to enter or denying permission to enter no women must not enter the Sabarimala temple”, said Vellappally.

Everybody must accept the verdict whatever it be. The Chief Minister has made it clear that government will obey the verdict of Supreme Court, added Vellappally.