Alibaba single day sale nails record of 38.4 billion dollars , equal to two months sale of Amazon

Chinese e-commerce giant, Alibaba set a record-breaking singles day sale of 38.4 billion dollars within just 24 hours. They broke their own record last year as the sales were 27 percent higher this singles day. Last year the singles day sales reached 30 billion dollars.

The 2019 Singles day sales began on Sunday midnight 12 AM with a live performance of American pop sensation Tyler Swift and the Site closed its Online give away at 12 AM Monday. The ongoing trade war between the US and China had hampered the growth rate of Alibaba in the first quarter of this year and it was projected by experts that the Singles day sale will get a growth rate of 10 percent. But the expected turn over rocketed the growth rate of Alibaba to 27 percent now.

The extent of record success of Alibaba can be understood when it is comparable with two months’ average sales of American company Amazon.