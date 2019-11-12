Dubai announces three-day holiday for schools

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority of Dubai on Tuesday announced a three-day holiday for schools in the emirate.
Schools will be closed on December 1, 2 and 3, with classes resuming on December 4.
December 1, Sunday, is a holiday for both public and private sectors on account of Commemoration Day, while December 2 and 3 are holidays for the UAE National Day.
