Dubai announces three-day holiday for schools

Nov 12, 2019, 03:29 pm IST
The Knowledge and Human Development Authority of Dubai on Tuesday announced a three-day holiday for schools in the emirate.

Schools will be closed on December 1, 2 and 3, with classes resuming on December 4.

December 1, Sunday, is a holiday for both public and private sectors on account of Commemoration Day, while December 2 and 3 are holidays for the UAE National Day.

