Dubai’s flagship airline Emirates launches Airport Maps for customers

Dubai’s flagship airline Emirates has launched a new feature on its app called Airport Maps which will allow customers to navigate seamlessly through the airport. The feature can detect the user’s location (via Bluetooth and WiFi) and provide point to point navigation through all touchpoints of the airport including check-in desks, Emirates lounges, shops, restaurants or ATMs in the airport.

The new feature maps out Emirates’ hub — Dubai International Airport’s Terminal 3 — and also includes major airports in the Emirates network – London Heathrow, London Gatwick and Hong Kong International airport.

The Emirates app, supported in 19 languages, currently has 1.5 million active users each month and allows customers to search, book and manage their flights as well as their Emirates Skywards accounts.

Ninety million passengers transit through Dubai International Airport each year and the wayfinding technology was introduced to provide convenience and a world class customer experience at every touchpoint of the Emirates journey.