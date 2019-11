The All India Kshatriya Maha Sabha inauguration ceremony held in Rajasthan was inaugurated by former President of India Smt. ll India Kshatriya Maha Sabha Devi Singh Patel.

The auspicious event was held at Bidla auditorium and attended by former CM Vasundhara Raje, Rajasthan transport minister Khachariya Vaas, and RCA President Vaibhav Gehlot.