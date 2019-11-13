Apple AirPods Pro launched in India: know the price, specifications

Apple AirPods Pro has been launched in India. Apple AirPods Pro will be available through Apple Authorised Resellers.

The normal AirPods with charging case are now available for Rs 14,900 and AirPods with Wireless Charging Case are available for Rs 18,900. Customers can order the standalone Wireless Charging Case for Rs 7,500.

AirPods Pro which comes with active noise cancellation and superior, immersive sound in a lightweight, in-ear design is priced 24,900 . AirPods Pro will start shipping on October 30 and will be available through Apple Premium Resellers soon.

The company in a statement said that, AirPods Pro require Apple devices running on iOS 13.2 or later, iPadOS 13.2 or later, watchOS 6.1 or later, tvOS 13.2 or later, or macOS Catalina 10.15.1 or later.

AirPods Pro feature the same great battery life as AirPods with up to five hours of listening time. In Active Noise Cancellation mode, AirPods Pro deliver up to four-and-a half hours of listening time and up to three-and-a-half hours of talk time on a single charge.