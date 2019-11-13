ICC released ODI rankings

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released its new ODI rankings. Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah have maintained their top spots in the rankings.

Kohli is sitting at the top of the rankings for batsmen with 895 rating points. He is followed by Rohit Sharma (834) .

In the bowlers’ rankings, Bumrah maintained his top spot with 797 rating points. He is followed by New Zealand’s pacer Trent Boult (740).

Hardik Pandya is the only Indian to feature in the top 10 among all-rounders. He is at number 10 with 246 rating points. England’s World Cup hero Ben Stokes tops the chart with 319 rating points, followed by Mohammad Nabi of Afghanistan.

India’s next ODI fixture is against the West Indies in a three-match series beginning December 15 in Chennai.