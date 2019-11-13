INX Media Case: Delhi Court extends judicial custody of P Chidambaram

Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of Congress leader P Chidambaram till November 27 in the INX Media case.

The former Union finance minister P Chidambaram was produced through a video conferencing in the Delhi court. Wednesday was the last day of his judicial custody. The ED had arrested him in the money-laundering case on October 16. He was arrested by the CBI on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case.

The case was registered by the CBI on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007, during Chidambaram’s tenure as finance minister. Thereafter, the ED had lodged a money-laundering case in this regard in 2017.