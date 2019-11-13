Mamata Banerjee pegs loss due to cyclone ‘Bulbul’ at Rs 50,000 crore

After conducting an aerial survey of cyclone ‘Bulbul’-hit areas in North 24 Parganas, CM Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday that the loss incurred by the state due to the natural calamity might go up to Rs 50,000 crore.Banerjee handed over a cheque of Rs 2.4 lakh each to the family members of five people from the district who lost their lives in the calamity.

Taking note of the fact that at least 15 lakh hectares of agricultural land was damaged due to the storm, she said the affected farmers would get all help from her government.”Going by what I have seen, I think the cyclone has led to massive destruction. By massive, I mean really massive… People sitting in Kolkata and other parts of the state will be not able to realise the degree of devastation.

“If I’m not wrong, I think there has been a loss of Rs 50,000 crore,” the chief minister said at an administrative review meeting here following the reconnaissance.Those who have enrolled their names for the state government’s crop insurance scheme would get 100 per cent coverage for their loss, she asserted.