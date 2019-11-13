Pakistan plans to reopen all closed Hindu temples

Considering the long-standing demand of Pakistan’s Hindu community, the Imran Khan government has decided to reopen the closed Hindu temples and also renovate them.

According to a report in ‘Radio Pakistan’, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-E-Insaf’s spokesperson Ahmad Jawad gave this information while releasing the details of 10 achievements of the government. There has been a long-standing demand from the Hindu community in the country to reopen these temples. Agreeing with the demand, the government has decided to open these temples, Jawad said in a statement.