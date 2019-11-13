Sabarimala: Kerala Police to deploy over 10,000 police personnel

The Kerala police in a press release informed that during the Mandala Makaravilakku festival, 10,017 police personnel will be posted around the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple complex in five phases.

24 Superintendents of Police and Assistant SPs, 112 Dysps, 264 inspectors, 1185 Sub-Inspectors will be posted in the team.

A total of 8402 civil police officers, including 307 women, will also be on duty around the shrine complex, the release added. An additional 1,560 officers will be deployed in Sannidhanam, Nilakkal and Pamba from the State Special Branch.

In the first phase from November 15-30, 2,551 police personnel will be posted for security duty at Sannidhanam, Pamba, Nilackal, Erumeli and Pathanamthitta.