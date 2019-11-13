Latest NewsIndia

Supreme Court delivered verdict on pleas of disqualified MLAs

Nov 13, 2019, 11:02 am IST
Supreme Court pronounced the most important verdict on the pleas submitted by the disqualified MLAs of karnataka. The supreme Court has approved the disqualification of MLAs. But the apex court has cancelled the Karnataka Speaker’s decision to bar the rebel MLAs from contesting polls till 2023.

The judgement was announced by a three judge bench of justices N.V.Ramana, Sanjiv Khanna and Krishna Murari.

14 rebel MLAs of the Congress and 3 MLAs of Janata Dal (S) were disqualified by Speaker in July under the anti-defection law.

The election commission has announced by-election to 15 out of these 17 assembly seats on December 5. Results will be announced on December 9.

