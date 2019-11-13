Supreme Court delivered verdict on pleas of disqualified MLAs

Supreme Court pronounced the most important verdict on the pleas submitted by the disqualified MLAs of karnataka. The supreme Court has approved the disqualification of MLAs. But the apex court has cancelled the Karnataka Speaker’s decision to bar the rebel MLAs from contesting polls till 2023.

Karnataka MLAs challenging the orders of the then Assembly speaker KR Ramesh Kumar to disqualify them: Supreme Court judge Justice NV Ramana says "We are upholding the order of the Speaker." pic.twitter.com/qbQfEiq5rC — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2019

The judgement was announced by a three judge bench of justices N.V.Ramana, Sanjiv Khanna and Krishna Murari.

Supreme Court says that the 17 Karnataka MLAs can contest the by-elections in the state. https://t.co/UEW8qTzNRj — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2019

14 rebel MLAs of the Congress and 3 MLAs of Janata Dal (S) were disqualified by Speaker in July under the anti-defection law.

Karnataka MLAs challenging the orders of the then Assembly speaker KR Ramesh Kumar to disqualify them: Supreme Court says "It is equally binding on the govt and opposition."Justice NV Ramana, reads out 'we do not appreciate the manner in which the petitioners came to the Court' pic.twitter.com/Mm3QeoSzg0 — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2019

The election commission has announced by-election to 15 out of these 17 assembly seats on December 5. Results will be announced on December 9.